President inaugurates state Vesak festival today

The State Vesak Festival- 2019 will commence today's (17) evening at the Telwatte Purana Rathpath Raja Maha Vihara in Hikkaduwa. under the patronage of the President Maithripala.Minister of Buddha Sasana and Religious Affairs Gamini Jayawickrama Perera today engaged in an inspection tour to observe preparations for Vesak celebrations. Ministers Vajira Abeywardena and Gayantha Karunathilaka and senior government officials accompanied Minister Perera in the inspection tour.

In parallel to the Vesak Festival, new buildings will be constructed in 200 Dhamma schools in Galle District at a cost of Rs. 17 million. The progress of the project was also focused on the d discussion also focused on the progress of such activities.

The Armed Forces along with the Department of Archeology has finished all the necessary arrangements to hold the State Vesak Festival tomorrow. A special security program jointly organized by the Police in collaboration with the Armed Forces will be in place. The State Wesak Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at the Telwatte Purana Rathpath Raja Maha Vihara.