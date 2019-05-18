Don’t be divided on communal lines

President Maithripala Sirisena urged the people not to divide on communal lines, adding that the terrorists achieve their motives if the people resort to clashes with each other. The President was addressing the State Vesak Festival held at the Thotagamuwa Purana Ranpath Raja Maha Viharaya in Hikkaduwa yesterday.

The President requested all citizens not to give way to the ulterior motives of the terrorists to divide the country. The President opined that the April 21 attacks were an international issue than a domestic issue. He pointed out the dire consequences the country might face if the people convert it to a domestic issue.

The President, dismissing criticism against him, said that he took every possible measure to ensure national security and to restore normalcy in the country following the Easter Sunday attacks. “Lies spread fast, but the truth is very slow to come,” he commented adding that he would take all possible measures to eradicate terrorism.

“Buddhism teaches equality, social justice and practicing love and kindness to all living beings. No spiritual philosophy teaches to kill people,” he said. The President also unveiled the plaque to declare the Thotagamuwa Purana Ranpath Raja Maha Viharaya as a sacred city. Ministers Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, Vajira Abeywardena, Gayantha Karunathilake, Arjuna Ranatunga and the Maha Sangha attended.