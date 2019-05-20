President says Motherland is at all times safeguarded by brave war heroes

President Maithripala Sirisena says the Motherland is at all times safeguarded due to the excellence, commitment and sacrifice of the brave war heroes. The President further said that as the Commander in Chief he strongly believeed that our brave war heroes have the ability to establish sustainable peace in the country totally eradicating the present terrorism challenge faced by the country. He made these remarks addressing the 10th Anniversary celebration of the ‘Ranaviru Uththama Pranama’ , yesterday (19).

This commemoration ceremony was held in a graceful manner in front of the National War Memorial near the Parliament complex, Sri Jayawardenepura, remembering deceased, disappeared and disabled war heroes to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland. Addressing the gathering, President Sirisena further said that on the occasion of the 10th Anniversary of the victory against a 30 year long brutal terrorism, we have to face a totally different international terrorism in an unexpected manner.

‘All including the Tri-forces, Intelligence Service and experts in all the security sectors of the country have a new responsibility’, the President said that adding all of them have the ability to overcome that challenge also with the experiences of a 30 year long war. The President extended his gratitude for the deceased and disabled war heroes during the war against the brutal terrorism and also extended his thankfulness for their parents, spouses and family members.

Also, the President commended the great service rendered by the war heroes, who are currently in service, towards the motherland. Meanwhile, the President took this opportunity to extend his condolences while remembering the victims of April 21 attack.

The Maha Sangha, other religious leaders, Prime Minister Ranil Wickramesinghe, the Speaker Karu Jayasuriys, the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, the State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena, Ministers and MPs, Defence Secretary General Shantha Kottegoda , Commanders of the Tri-forces, Heads of security divisions, the Chairman of the National Ranaviru Seva Authority Jammika Liyanage and others participated on this occasion.