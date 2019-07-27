July 27, 2019
    Change of portfolios of two Ministries

    Two Ministers Ranjith Madduma Bandara and P Harison took oaths today after their portfolios were amended.

    Ministry of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Rural Economic Affairs under Minister Ranjitha Madduma Bandara has been changed as Ministry of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Livestock Development.

    Similarly, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock Development, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development P Harison will now hold the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development.

    President Maithripala Sirisena handed over new letters of appointment to the Ministers at the Presidential Secretariat (26).

    Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne was also present.

