August 05, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President takes steps to improve Dhamma education

    August 05, 2019
    President takes steps to improve Dhamma education

    President said that the government will take every possible step to improve the Damma education in the country because it is very important for building a virtuous and disciplined society.President Maithripala Sirisena made this statement participating at the 124th Sunday School Day Celebration National Program held at the Kaduruwela Jayanthi Temple.

    .Addressing the gathering, President Sirisena said that the children should be nurtured with subject knowledge and virtues in order to build a better future.The 124th Dhamma Sunday School Day Commemoration and the Sunday School Flag were also presented to the President at this event.The President also felicitated Sunday School Dhamma teachers who had completed 40 years of service and were conferred with the Justice of the Peace. They were also presented with gifts.
    The President presented prizes and gifts to the winners of the Sunday School Competition. The President also presented ‘Daham Sisu Saviya’ scholarships to the children at this event. The President stated that a donation of Rs. 1 million will be made to strengthen the Sunday Dhamma School Fund. President Sirisena also declared open the two storied new Dhamma Hall at the Kaduruwela Jayanthi Temple under the ‘Awaking Polonnaruwa’ District Development program.
    Registrar of Asgiri Viharaya of Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, Vice President of All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya, Dr. Venerable Medagama Dhammananda Thero, Chief Registrar of All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya, Ven. Gonaduwe Gunananda Nayaka Thero, Ven. Kaduruwela Dammapala Thero and Maha Sanga, Minister Mr. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, Governor of North Central Province Mr. Sarath Ekanayake, Governor of North West Mr. Peshala Jayarathne, District Secretary Mr. Pandula Abeywardhana, Commissioner General of Buddhist affairs Mr. Sunnanda Kariyapperuma and several others were also present on this event.

     

     

    « Change of portfolios of two Ministries
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya