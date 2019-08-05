President takes steps to improve Dhamma education

.Addressing the gathering, President Sirisena said that the children should be nurtured with subject knowledge and virtues in order to build a better future.The 124th Dhamma Sunday School Day Commemoration and the Sunday School Flag were also presented to the President at this event.The President also felicitated Sunday School Dhamma teachers who had completed 40 years of service and were conferred with the Justice of the Peace. They were also presented with gifts.

The President presented prizes and gifts to the winners of the Sunday School Competition. The President also presented ‘Daham Sisu Saviya’ scholarships to the children at this event. The President stated that a donation of Rs. 1 million will be made to strengthen the Sunday Dhamma School Fund. President Sirisena also declared open the two storied new Dhamma Hall at the Kaduruwela Jayanthi Temple under the ‘Awaking Polonnaruwa’ District Development program.

Registrar of Asgiri Viharaya of Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, Vice President of All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya, Dr. Venerable Medagama Dhammananda Thero, Chief Registrar of All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya, Ven. Gonaduwe Gunananda Nayaka Thero, Ven. Kaduruwela Dammapala Thero and Maha Sanga, Minister Mr. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, Governor of North Central Province Mr. Sarath Ekanayake, Governor of North West Mr. Peshala Jayarathne, District Secretary Mr. Pandula Abeywardhana, Commissioner General of Buddhist affairs Mr. Sunnanda Kariyapperuma and several others were also present on this event.