Sri Lanka-Cambodian Business Forum was held to enhance trade relations between the two countries

Sri Lanka-Cambodian Business Forum was held under President’s patronage, broad attention was drawn to enhance trade relations between the two countriesPresident Maithripala Sirisena who is on a state visit Cambodia, on an invitation extended by the Government of Cambodia, attended a Business Forum organized by the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce, yesterday (07) in Phnom Penh.

The Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Pakdei Techo HUN SEN also attended this event.Broad attention was drawn to enhance trade and commerce relations between the two countries and it was further discussed in detail regarding the ways of working together in the fields of economic and trade as developing countries and to increase the relations between the two countries in a number of sectors such as garment and gem industries.

The Cambodian Prime Minister made a special speech at the Business Forum and State Minister Wasantha Senanayake on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka addressed the Sri Lanka-Cambodia Business Forum.Mr Neak Oknha Kith Meng, President, Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Chairperson and entrepreneurs representing both countries participated in this event.