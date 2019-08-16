President says steps have been taken to build a justifiable society

The institute was established with the objective of empowering the youth with skills and talents to face the challenges in the future.Many steps have been taken during the last four years in order to build a justifiable society for the children of this country said the President adding that he treats every child in an equal manner and do the utmost for their benefit.

While ensuring the prevailing freedom and the democracy in the country, everyone should come together to create a better country and a virtuous future generation, President Maithripala Sirisena said. President made these comments addressing a gathering of youth followed by the opening of “SMART SRI LANKA” Vocational Training Institute in Katugatota today (15).

Expressing his views on the harsh ragging system President said one should not forget that victims are also his or her brothers. Being a non-political programme, SMART SRI LANKA is conducting various programmes add value to the youth.The President also handed over the letters vesting the responsibilities of the ‘Smart Sri Lanka’ project in the Kandy district.

Governors Sarath Ekanayake, Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon, public representatives of the area, including State Minister Buddhika Pathirana, former MP Shantha Bandara, Kandy District Secretary D.M.N.G Karunarathna, Mr. Ravi Jayawardana Chairman of Vocational Training Authority of Sri Lanka, the Director General of the Smart Sri Lanka Project, Eric Prasanna and several others participated in this event.

Meanwhile, President Sirisena vested the newly built 100-bed ward complex at the Provincial Ayurvedic Hospital in Pallekele, with the public today.The new ward complex built under the guidance of the Department of Ayurveda, Central Province with the aim of providing more facilities for the people arriving at the hospital for treatments.

Following the opening President made an observational tour of it and also registered the first patient to the ward.The President donated two lorries worth Rs. 17 million to the hospital to utilize for its community services.Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Mrs. WasanthaPerera and the Director of the Provincial Ayurvedic Hospital Specialist Doctor Sunethra Dias and others participated on this occasion.