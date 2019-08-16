President says steps have been taken to build a justifiable society

Expressing his views on the harsh ragging system President said one should not forget that victims are also his or her brothers. Being a non-political programme, SMART SRI LANKA is conducting various programmes add value to the youth.The President also handed over the letters vesting the responsibilities of the ‘Smart Sri Lanka’ project in the Kandy district.
Governors Sarath Ekanayake, Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon, public representatives of the area, including State Minister Buddhika Pathirana, former MP Shantha Bandara, Kandy District Secretary D.M.N.G Karunarathna, Mr. Ravi Jayawardana Chairman of Vocational Training Authority of Sri Lanka, the Director General of the Smart Sri Lanka Project, Eric Prasanna and several others participated in this event.
Meanwhile, President Sirisena vested the newly built 100-bed ward complex at the Provincial Ayurvedic Hospital in Pallekele, with the public today.The new ward complex built under the guidance of the Department of Ayurveda, Central Province with the aim of providing more facilities for the people arriving at the hospital for treatments.
Following the opening President made an observational tour of it and also registered the first patient to the ward.The President donated two lorries worth Rs. 17 million to the hospital to utilize for its community services.Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Mrs. WasanthaPerera and the Director of the Provincial Ayurvedic Hospital Specialist Doctor Sunethra Dias and others participated on this occasion.