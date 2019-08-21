President opens ‘Mehewara Piyasa’

President Maithripala Sirisena yewsterday (20) opened the ‘Mehewara Piyasa’ building established at the Department of Labour with the aim of providing productive and efficient service to the public under one roof. The construction works of this building commenced in 2009 and it built at a cost of Rs. 8500 million. This is the largest and tallest building currently owned by the government and this 32-storey building features modern amenities.

The Ministry of Labour, the Department of Labour and the Employees’ Trust Fund Board are located here and several sections of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka as well as the Department of Inland Revenue were also established at the building, 5 storey car park and common amenities have also been set up in the new building for the benefit of the public.

The President opened the building after unveiling the plaque and made an observational tour of it.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mr. Vadivel Suresh, Commissioner General of Labour, A.Wimalaweera and others participated in this event.