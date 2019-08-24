President commissions Navika Nauka Parakramabahu’ donated to Navy by China

The President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (22) commissioned the Offshore Patrol Vessel P626 donated to the Sri Lanka Navy from China to further expand its operational activities, as ‘Sri Lanka Navika Nauka Parakramabahu’, at the Eastern Container Terminal of the Colombo Port.The Commanding Officer of the ship, Captain Nalindra Jayasinghe received the Commissioning Warrant from the President.



The President also inspected the vessel and the Navy Commander briefed the group regarding the operational preparation and preparation of the ship.Built in 1994, the ship is 112 meters long and 12.4 meters wide, with a capacity of 2300 tons. The ship is staffed by 110 personnel, including 18 officers. After joining the Sri Lanka Navy’s fleet, it will be used for search and rescue operations, protection of marine resources and relief for naval ships and vessels in the deep sea region of Sri Lanka.

Secretary to the President, Udaya R. Seneviratne, Defence Secretary General Shantha Kottegoda, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva, Commander of the Army, Lt. General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan and other invitees were present.