ICC Chairman assures support for development of Sri Lanka cricket

Shashank Manohar, the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body of world cricket, met with the President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during his visit to Sri Lanka. The ICC Chairman called on President Sirisena at the President's House yesterday (23) afternoon and assured that he would provide all necessary assistance to advance the sport of cricket in Sri Lanka.



The President thanking the ICC Chairman for his visit to Sri Lanka and stressed the importance of boosting the sport without political interference and influence.Parliamentarian Thilanga Sumathipala and Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva were also present at the meeting.The ICC Chairman also called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and held a special meeting at Temple Trees yesterday.

Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Harin Fernando, International Cricket Council Vice President Imran Quaj, Secretary to the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Chulananda Perera and Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva were also present.