President says Archbishop’s visit is blessing for Sri Lanka

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby who is currently visiting Sri Lanka called on President Maithripala Sirisena Thursday (29) and appreciated the commitment of President to build peace and reconciliation in the country. The visit of the Reverend is a blessing to Sri Lanka said President Sirisena while thanking the Archbishop for taking time to visit the island.



President and the Archbishop engaged in a cordial discussion and the Archbishop especially appreciated the measures taken by the President to build trust and understanding among all the communities and ensure rights of every religion. Archbishop Welby invoked his blessings on the President and the two dignitaries exchanged mementos to mark the visit.