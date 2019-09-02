President: Politicians and officials should join hands to build the country

President Maithripala Sirisena says that politicians and government officials should join hands to build the country without any conflict. The President said so while participating in a religious function in Kantale. Speaking at the ceremony held to unveil the newly constructed Samadhi Buddha Statue at Morawewa Sri Indrarama Viharaya, Kantale, the President said the country which has a proud and glorious history was a prosperous country in agriculture.



The President pointed out that the in the future also the country could be built on the basis of agriculture although the climate and weather changes are a challenge that need to be overcome through new plans.The President said he had played a significant role in the development of the Trincomalee District and launched a special program to rehabilitate 100 tanks in the district in order to solve the water problem faced by the farmer community in the district. He said the target of restoring 100 tanks in the next two to three months will successfully be achieved.

Following the religious ceremony, the President symbolically handed over school equipment to Dhamma school students, donated gifts to pregnant mothers and presented gifts to Dhamma school teachers.The President presented a special souvenir gift to the Chief Incumbent of the Viharaya, Ven. Polhengoda Uparatana Thera. Thero also presented a souvenir to the President.