An alms giving ceremony was held at the President’s Official Residence, today (03) to mark the 68th birthday of President Maithripala Sirisena.The alms giving was held to offer dana for 68 Venerable Maha Sanga.The Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the President.Meanwhile, a special Ashirwada Bodhi Pooja was organized at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Viharaya to invoke blessings on the President on his birthday. The President also participated on this occasion.