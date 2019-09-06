President Maithripala Sirisena said that during the past five years he had created a free environment where the judiciary be able to make decisions liberally and impartially without political interference.The President made these remarks participating in a ceremony to open the new Court Complex in Polonnaruwa,yesterday (05).

The new Court Complex, comprised of three storey building and the total cost for the project is Rs.327 million. A High Court, a District Court and a Magistrate Court and other office facilities were established in this new Court Complex. President Sirisena laid the foundation stone on February, 25, 2017 for this building. The President made an observational tour of this Court Complex after opening it.

President Sirisena, addressing the gathering, said that even though whatever allegations were leveled against him, he had established freedom and democracy as well as independence of the judiciary in the country.The President said that since the inauguration of the Executive Presidency, every President in the country has been accused of interfering with the judiciary. But there are no such allegations have been made during President Sirisena’s tenure. While I humbly happy about it the people of this country also consider it a great privilege, the President said.

Minister Ms. Thalatha Athukorala, State Minister Mr. Wasantha Senanayake, Former Minister of Justice Mr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, the Governor of North Central Province Mr. Sarath Ekanayake, the Governor of North West Province Mr. Peshala Jayarathne, the Mayor of Polonnaruwa Mr. Chanaka Sidath Ranasinghe and public representatives, District Secretary Mr. Pandula Abeywardhana, Public officials and Judicial experts were also present on this occasion.