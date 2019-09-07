President presents ‘Polonnaruwa’, academic volume, to school children and public

Polonnaruwa occupies a unique place in the history of Sri Lanka as the second kingdom of the country. After the collapse of the historic Polonnaruwa kingdom, which lasted about 166 years, the establishment of the Minneriya peasant settlements in the recent past has resulted in large scale habitation once again in these areas. The area is also a fertile land with a rich historical value.‘Polonnaruwa’ academic book has been compiled as a publication of the glorious history and subsequent gradual development of the area as well.It contains a compilation of articles from the current field of area, not only limiting it to historical interpretations.