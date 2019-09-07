President presents ‘Polonnaruwa’, academic volume, to school children and public

The book titled ‘Polonnaruwa; Narapathi Yugaye Sita Janapathi Yugaya Dakwa’, a research-based academic volume was presented to school students and the public in Polonnaruwa, Thrusday (05).The ceremony to present the book to school students was held at the auditorium of the Polonnaruwa Royal College and in the evening the book was presented to the public at the same venue. The President handed over the book to several Principals of the Schools in the district to mark the event of handing over the book to the students. The key note address was delivered by Prof. Sunil Ariyaratne at this ceremony.

Polonnaruwa occupies a unique place in the history of Sri Lanka as the second kingdom of the country. After the collapse of the historic Polonnaruwa kingdom, which lasted about 166 years, the establishment of the Minneriya peasant settlements in the recent past has resulted in large scale habitation once again in these areas. The area is also a fertile land with a rich historical value.‘Polonnaruwa’ academic book has been compiled as a publication of the glorious history and subsequent gradual development of the area as well.It contains a compilation of articles from the current field of area, not only limiting it to historical interpretations.