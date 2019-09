President Maithripala Sirisena declared open the newly constructed three-storied classroom building at Polonnaruwa Royal College .The cost of the building constructed under “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa” (Reawakening Polonnaruwa) programme is Rs. 42 million.

President was warmly welcomed by the students at the premises.President handed over awards to students who have excelled in education, sports and extra-curricular activities. Governors SarathEkanayake and Peshala Jayaratne, Mayor of Polonnaruwa Chanaka Sidath Ranasinghe, District Secretary Panduka Abeywardene, Principal Ravilal Wijewansha, the staff and parents were present on the occasion.