    President before PSC on Sept. 20

    The Parliament Select Committee investigating the Easter Sunday terror attacks is scheduled to meet President Maithripala Sirisena on September 20, 2019. President Sirisena gave the date in a letter to the PSC yesterday, and the Select Committee will visit the Presidential Secretariat at 10 a.m. on the 20th morning to obtain the President’s statement, Committee chairman Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said yesterday.

    Deputy Speaker Kumarasiri also said that a request for an extension of time for the PSC to submit its final report would be presented to Parliament at the next Parliament sitting.He pointed out: “The PSC’s report was due in the last week of September. Now that the statement from the President comes in the third week of September, we will most probably need an extension to present the final report. We have to get the statement, conclude the report and get it translated as it should be presented in all three languages.” Kumarasiri added.

    Parliament on August 21, granted an extension of time for the Parliament Select Committee to present its report until September 30, 2019.

     

