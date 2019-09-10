President hands over teaching appointments to 539 in North Central Province In order to ensure the qualitative development of the education, teachers should always update their knowledge, President Maithripala Sirisena said. President made these comments at the ceremony to hand over appointment letters to 539 teachers in North Central Province held at Kekirawa Central College yesterday (09).

Teachers today bear an enormous responsibility in nurturing a future generation empowered with modern knowledge while keeping abreast with ever-evolving technology as well as to teach them to respect our values and traditions. 428 teachers in the Sinhala medium, 100 teachers in Tamil medium and 11 teachers in English medium have been appointed and the President symbolically handed over appointment letters to some of them.

Governor of the North Central Province SarathEkanayake, members of Parliament DumindaDissanayake, WerakumaraDissanayake, ChandimaGamage and several other were present.