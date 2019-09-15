President participates in 54th Dhamma Sabhawa held at Matara

The 54th Sadaham Yathra programme was held at Jethawana Rajamaha Viharaya in Godapitiya, Akuressa, Matara with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena Friday (13th), the Binara Full Moon Day.The President also participated in the Dhamma sermon conducted by patron of Dhammsak Viharaya in Ruwanwella Venerable Gampaha Mahanama Thero. The Governor of the Southern Province Mr. Hemal Gunasekara, Member of Parliament Dr. Wijedasa Rajapakshe and political representatives and several others were also present on this occasion.