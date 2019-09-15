September 15, 2019
    President participates in 54th Dhamma Sabhawa held at Matara Featured

    September 15, 2019
    President participates in 54th Dhamma Sabhawa held at Matara

    The 54th Sadaham Yathra programme was held at Jethawana Rajamaha Viharaya in Godapitiya, Akuressa, Matara with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena Friday (13th), the Binara Full Moon Day.The President also participated in the Dhamma sermon conducted by patron of Dhammsak Viharaya in Ruwanwella Venerable Gampaha Mahanama Thero. The Governor of the Southern Province Mr. Hemal Gunasekara, Member of Parliament Dr. Wijedasa Rajapakshe and political representatives and several others were also present on this occasion.

