President, Chief Guest at the ‘Udarai Oba’ musical extravaganza

The ‘Udarai Oba’ musical extravaganza organized by the Seva Vanitha Unit (SVU) of the Ministry of Defence was held at the Nelum Pokuna theatre, yesterday (14) and President Maithripala Sirisena participated as the chief Guest in the function.‘Udarai Oba’ musical extravaganza held with the aim to raise funds for the establishment of a Vocational Training Centre (VTC) for Tri Forces, Police and Civil Security Department personnel and their family members.The Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, tri-forces commanders and many others participated on this occasion.