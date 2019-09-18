Annual Conference of OPA held under the patronage of President

Lord Naseby, President of the All Party British Sri Lanka Parliamentary Group in the UK Parliament was the chief guest at the event.President Sirisena presented a memento to Lord Naseby in appreciation of his support towards Sri Lanka at various international platforms such as the United Nations, United Nations Human Rights Council and the UK Parliament, stated the President’s Media Division.President of the Sri Lanka Association of Professionals Eng. Nissanka Perera, Secretary Eng. Shantha Senarath, the newly appointed President Saman Warusawithana were among the distinguished gathering.