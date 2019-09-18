September 18, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Annual Conference of OPA held under the patronage of President Featured

    September 18, 2019
    Annual Conference of OPA held under the patronage of President

    The annual conference of the Organization of Professional Association of Sri Lanka (OPA) was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo yesterday.The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Mohan Munasinghe under the theme of ‘The Role of Professionals in Sustainable Development’.

    Lord Naseby, President of the All Party British Sri Lanka Parliamentary Group in the UK Parliament was the chief guest at the event.President Sirisena presented a memento to Lord Naseby in appreciation of his support towards Sri Lanka at various international platforms such as the United Nations, United Nations Human Rights Council and the UK Parliament, stated the President’s Media Division.President of the Sri Lanka Association of Professionals Eng. Nissanka Perera, Secretary Eng. Shantha Senarath, the newly appointed President Saman Warusawithana were among the distinguished gathering.

     

    « Ozone Day celebrations held under the patronage of Presiden
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya