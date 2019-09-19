Teachers should be creative- President

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized the importance and the responsibility of building a teacher force with creativity and personality to suit the present day edcation needs.It was revealed, according to a latest research done by the Ministry of Education that around 10 % of the teachers in the education sector are not suitable for the teaching profession, the President said, adding that the reason for this is, even though they had the examination certificates, the standard and quality required for the teaching profession was not there.

The President made these remarks addressing a ceremony held at the Welagedara Ground, Kurunegala, yesterday to hand over teaching appointments to graduates in North Western Province.During this ceremony, teaching appointments were presented to 1,400 graduates. The President symbolically presented teaching appointments to 100 graduates. The President further said that the task of teachers is not fulfilled only by teaching the students. The responsibility of students during the school hours is also vested with the class teachers.

Furthermore, the President also explained the need for updating the teacher’s knowledge in order to face the challenges of the classroom as students move forward with the latest technology. North Western Province Governor Peshala Jayaratne, MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara, Shantha Bandara, former Chief Minister of the North Western Province Dharmasiri Dassanayake, Mr. Athula Wijesinghe and others participated on this occasion.Meanwhile, the President laid the foundation stone for the new office complex of the North Western Province Governor’s Office.