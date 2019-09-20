President presents teaching appointments to 1400 graduates in North Western Province

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized the importance and the responsibility of building a teacher force with creativity and personality necessary for the role of the present-day teacher.It was revealed, according to a latest research done by the Ministry of Education that around 10 % of the teachers in the education sector are not suitable for the teaching profession, the President said, adding that the reason for this is, even though examination certificates were received by them, the standard and quality required for the teaching profession is not there.The President made these remarks addressing a ceremony held at the Welagedara Ground, Kurunegala, today (18) to hand over teaching appointments to graduates in North Western Province.During this ceremony, teaching appointments were presented to 1400 graduates. The President symbolically presented teaching appointments to 100 graduates.

The President further said that the task of teachers is not fulfilled only by teaching to students, and the responsibility of students during the school also vested with the class teachers.Furthermore, the President also explained the need for updating the teacher’s knowledge in order to face the challenges of the classroom as students move forward with the latest technology.

Governor of the North Western Province Peshala Jayaratne, MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara, Shantha Bandara, former Chief Minister of the North Western Province Dharmasiri Dassanayake, Mr. Athula Wijesinghe and others participated on this occasion.Meanwhile, the President laid the foundation stone for the new office complex of the North Western Province Governor’s Office.Governor of the North Western Province Peshala Jayaratne, Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa and others participated on this occasion.