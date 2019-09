The Cabinet Memorandum submitted by President Maithripala Sirisena as the Minister of Defence, to grant lifetime salaries for disabled war heroes has been approved by the Cabinet.Accordingly, the Cabinet has given approval to grant all the members of the tri-forces, Police and Special Task Force a salary equal to their last salary during their life time.

President closely observed the salary issue of disabled war and the relevant Cabinet Paper was prepared and submitted last week. The Cabinet granted its approval to the proposal with the amendments by the Ministry of Finance.Although the President proposed to grant the salary to the wife or children below 26 years following the death of the military officer, the Cabinet of Ministers permitted the proposal by the Minister of Finance to grant the life-long salary only to the officer.