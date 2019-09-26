President emphasized the role of science and technology in nationbuilding

Our undergraduates have to struggle find suitable employment opportunities due to our education system which lacks science and technology, President Maithripala Sirisena said.Hence, it is imperative to make amendments to the national educational policies while introducing and implementing advanced educational methodologies what are in practice in the developed world, President said during the inauguration of the 2nd phase of Shilpa Sena Exposition at Galleella National Stadium in Polonnaruwa yesterday (25).

Organized by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, Shilpa Sena Exposition will be held till September 29th with a number of educational, innovative and entertaining events.Addressing the opening ceremony President Sirisena further said that the world evolved through the innovations by science and technology.As Sri Lanka is in great need of science, technology and research in addressing issues arise due to climate change, the experts in these fields should come forward to offer a helping hand, President added.

Held under the theme of “Savimath Dathin Pohosath Ratak” (Prosperous Nation through Strong Hands), Shilpa Sena Exposition has been divided into five zones such as Technology zone, entrepreneurship and job market, Innovation zone, Green zone and Entertainment zone.The STEM education, space technology, bio technology, robotic and nano technology, neural technology, artificial intelligence, mecatronix, new power generation, blue green technology and 5G IOT are some of the components of the technology zone.

More than 250 new inventions by Sri Lankan will be exhibited at the exposition while measures are underway to commercialize these products.Secretary to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research Chinthaka S Lokuhettige and several others attended the event.