Building a productive young generation, the need of the hour - President

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday said that building a productive young generation,equipped with knowledge, skills and high quality values is the need of the hour.The President in a message on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, which falls today said that the government and the elders should commit to create a better society for the children and ensure a secure and friendly environment for them.“It is the responsibility of a government and the elders to totally commit to creating a better society for the children and ensure a secure and friendly environment for them,” he said