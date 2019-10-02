October 02, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President leads Mahathma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary celebration Featured

    October 02, 2019
    President leads Mahathma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary celebration

    A special event to celebrate Mahathma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary was conducted with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena today (01) at the President’s Office. Mahathma Gandhi, the pioneers of India’s freedom struggle is considered the Father of Nation in India.President Maithripala Sirisena and The High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu offered floral tributes to a portrait of Mahathma Gandhi.Secretary to the President, Udaya. R. Seneviratne and Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob and number of invitees were present at the event.

    « Building a productive young generation, the need of the hour - President
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya