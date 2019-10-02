President leads Mahathma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary celebration

A special event to celebrate Mahathma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary was conducted with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena today (01) at the President’s Office. Mahathma Gandhi, the pioneers of India’s freedom struggle is considered the Father of Nation in India.President Maithripala Sirisena and The High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu offered floral tributes to a portrait of Mahathma Gandhi.Secretary to the President, Udaya. R. Seneviratne and Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob and number of invitees were present at the event.