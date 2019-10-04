President at several programmes in Polonnaruwa

President MaithripalaSirisena participated in several development programmes launched under “PibidemuPolonnaruwa” initiative Wendsday (2). A building constructed at Kumudupura Primary School at a cost of Rs. 5.5 million under “PibidemuPolonnaruwa” programme in order to provide a quality education to children was vested by the President.

On his arrival President was warmly welcomed at school premises by students.Several activities including distribution of school equipment and library books took place at the venue with the participation of the Principal K. G. W. Abeysundara, staff and parents.The president also participated in a ceremony to hand over a newly constructed building at HingurakgodaPahalaAmbagaswewa Sri Rahula Junior School. The cost of the project is Rs. 5.6 million.

Later, the President joined to hand over the new Dhamma School building at Medirigiriya Sri JayabimbaramaVihara constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.8 million.President performed religious rituals and the MahaSanga invoked blessings on the President.The president also donated Rs. 500,000 for the surgery of DilanMadusanka living in Medirigiriya.The Chief Incumbent of Medirigiriya Sri Jayabimbarama Vihara Ven. Methagama Somananda Thero and Maha Sanga in the area and the Governor of the North Central Province Saratha Ekanayake present on the occasion.

The opening of the new Dhammasala building at Medirigiriya Sri VijayaramaVihara was also held with the participation of the President.The Chief Incumbent Ven. Mahasengama Dhammarathana NayakaThero and the Maha Sanga were present.

Then the President joined to hand over the newly constructed monastery worth Rs. 7.4 million at Saraswathi Pirivena in Medirigiriya News Town.The Chief Sanga Nayaka of North and Thamankaduwa Ven. Minuwangamuwe Gunarathana Thero, the Chief Incumbent of Sucharithawardhanarama Vihara Ven.Erunkade Vinayalankara Thero, Ven. Dewahuwage Wijayadhamma Thero and several others were present.