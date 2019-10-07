President bestows Sannasa to Ven. Yakkaduwe Sri Rahula Thero

The Deputy Chief Sanganayaka of Siyane Korale Ven. Yakkaduwe Sri Rahula Thero has been appointed as the Chief Sanganayaka of the Pilikuththuwa Rajamaha Viharaya and Pahala Yagoda Sri Sugatanandarama Vihara. The Sri Sannaspatra (the Act of Appointment) presentation ceremony was held with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena Sunday (6).



President Sirisena visited Pahala Yagoda Sri Sugatanandarama Vihara this evening and engaged in religious rituals.The President then joined the presentation of Sri Sannaspathra and the Anunnayaka of the Malwatte Chapter Most Venerable Niyangoda Vijitha Siri presented it to the Ven. Yakkaduwe Sri Rahula Thero.The President then presented Ven. Yakkaduwe Sri Rahula Thero the Vijinipatha.

Nedagamuwe Vijaya Maithree Nayaka Thero, Deputy Registrar of Ramanna Maha Nikaya along with number of other theors and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, State Minister of Mahaweli Development Ajith Mannapperuma and Gampaha District Organiser and Former Deputy Mayor Gampaha Ajith Basnayakewere present at the ceremony.