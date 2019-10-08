Country needs a government free of corruption – President

The President says that the SLFP is trying to provide the country with leaders who work for the country as citizens and not for themselves.President Maithripala Sirisena made this statement addressing the SLFP Galle District Convention at the Elpitiya Public Grounds . The President emphasized that it is not his political policy to allow corruption on friendly relations. The President further said that the country needs a corruption free people’s government for tomorrow.

During his five-year tenure, the President said he had taken every possible step to curb corruption and fraud and said he was the only President who appointed Presidential Commissions to investigate corruption in the former governments as well as the existing government.

The President also said that he had no allegations against him unlike all previous presidents who were accused of human rights violations, accumulation of personal property and political revenge. He added that by mid-November, he would end his term of office as the cleanest politician on the list of presidents unlike the previous presidents who faced accusations.