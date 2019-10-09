30th Anniversary of LEARN held under President’s patronage

The 30th Anniversary celebration of the Lanka Education and Research Network (LEARN) was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo, Monday (07). The Lanka Education and Research Network is the NREN (National Research and Education Network) of Sri Lanka, which interconnects Educational and Research institutions across the country, and provide network related services to them.



A National Research and Education Network (NREN) is usually a specialized Internet Service Provider dedicated to supporting the needs of the research and education communities within a country and it is distinguished by support for a high-speed backbone network, often offering dedicated channels for individual research projects.

Prof. Abhaya Induruwa, the Founder of LEARN, delivered the keynote speech on LEARN history at the event.All the key personals who were involved in uplifting LEARN and establishing it as a the National Research and Education Network (NREN) were felicitated by the President during the ceremony.