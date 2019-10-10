President to stay neutral in Prez poll

President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to stay neutral in the upcoming Presidential Election, SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara has announced.He told a news conference at the SLFP Headquarters yesterday that, as the President of the country and Defence Minister, the President had taken this decision to be neutral.

“As the Chairman of the SLFP he played an important role in uniting both parties to work together for the victory of SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa. His blessings are always with us. But he believes that it is not ethical to take the stage to support Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” Jayasekara said.

He also disclosed that at a Political Committee meeting that convened on Tuesday under the patronage of President Sirisena, Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa had been appointed as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP to prepare for the presidential election.

A 15-member political committee has also been appointed to carry out SLFP activities.“But even after his retirement, President Sirisena will remain in politics as well as in the SLFP.” Jayasekara said.