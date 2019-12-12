All the weaknesses in the Public sector in this country should be identified promptly and accurately in order to develop the country and we should commit ourselves to build a quality Public service through an attitudinal transformation, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said addressing the newly appointed State Ministry Secretaries at the Presidential Secretariat Monday evening (09).

Modern technology should be used to the best of its capability to maintain Public service efficiently and effectively. President also highlighted the importance of operating the State apparatus without fraud or corruption.President said more training opportunities will be offered to government officials and this matter was discussed during his recent visit to India.

The President said that his policy statement has covered every sector in the country and that each Ministry has a role to play in fulfilling those responsibilities. President further said that he hopes everyone at the Ministry level will act responsibly to realize the aspirations of the people.