President participated at Carlton Pre-Schools annual concert

    December 16, 2019
    The annual concert of the Carlton Pre-Schools was held at the Magam Ruhunupura International Convention Centre (MRICC), yesterday (15). President Gotabaya Rajapaksa participated as the Chief Guest of the event on an invitation by the Chairperson of Carlton Pre-School Network, Ms. Shiranthi Rajapaksa. The colourful event comprised with various items presented by the students of the Carlton Pre-Schools. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, MPs Namal Rajapaksa, D.V.Chanaka, dignitaries, parents and past pupils participated on this occasion.

