President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the relevant authorities to halt providing plastic water bottles to the participants in meetings at the Presidential Secretariat.Providing plastic drinking water bottles to the participants at various discussions and meetings at the Presidential Secretariat has been long time practice. However, this will not continue in the future as the President Rajapaksa has directed the relevant authorities to provide water in glasses instead, the President's Media division said.
The move is expected to largely reduce the number of used plastic bottles added to the environment. Environmental admirers and environmentalists commend the decision taken by the President two days ago.It is expected that other State institutes too will follow this example as much as they can.