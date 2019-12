Govt. acted with utmost responsibility in provision of flood relief - President

President Media Division stated that the relief program is being implemented under two phases; provision of relief during the disaster as well as post-disaster activities. President emphasized that the government acted with utmost responsibility in this process.Floods caused by torrential rains have affected 10 out of 22 Divisional Secretariat areas in Anuradhapura district. The situation had left 5181 persons from 1561 families displaced.

Nearly 2923 persons from 937 families have been provided shelter at welfare centers and measures have been taken to provide them with cooked food and dry rations.President instructed the officials to inspect the damages caused to houses and take immediate remedial action. Clearing activities have already begun where floods have subsided. Directives have also been issued to inspect the available health facilities. Attention has been drawn to rehabilitate tank anicuts and other infrastructure facilities.

The President ordered officials to estimate the damage and take appropriate measures regarding destroyed paddy crops destroyed in the floods. Ministers S. M. Chandrasena, Duminda Dissanayake, Governor of the North Central Province Prof. Tissa Vitarana, former Minister Tissa Karaliyadda, Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Major General Kamal Gunaratne, government officials, and chiefs of armed forces and Police were present during the discussion.

President Rajapaksa is also scheduled to visit several welfare centers and meet displaced people during the day. Accordingly, the President will visit Dutugemunu Viharaya and Bodhirajarama Viharaya in Rajanganaya.A special discussion will be chaired by the President at the Polonnaruwa District Secretariat this evening to look into to the relief efforts in Polonnaruwa district.Later, President will visit the welfare center in Elahara, stated President’s Media Division.