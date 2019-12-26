President extends fullest support to develop local arts

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he will commit himself to uplift the local art industry and welfare of the artistes during his tenure.President Rajapaksa further said that the government will act according to a strategy in compliance with policy of protecting our own identity and culture.

The President made these remarks during discussion held with artistes at the President’s House, Monday (23).The event was organized to felicitate artistes who worked for the victory of the President at the Presidential Election.President Rajapaksa said that he hopes to provide several facilities to artistes the in the future.

Ranminithenna Tele Cinema Village, which was built for the benefit of the industry had been abandoned without proper use during the past. The President requested the artistes to utilize this wonderful creation for the progress of the local art and cinema industry.Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, several ministers, MPs and prominent artists participated at this event.