President instructs to revive the vocational training sector

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the relevant officials to revive the vocational training sector during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat with the officials of the Ministry of Skills Development and Employment Relations and heads of Institutions under the Ministry.The President urged the officials to fulfill the responsibility of introducing a revitalization in the field of vocational training and introducing highly skilled workers to the local and international job market.

He said studying the local and overseas job market and introducing courses that meet needs of those should be expedited. He also stressed the need to expand self-employment-related training opportunities to empower the poor.The President noted that it is important to make an attitudinal change in the youth about the field of Vocational Training and emphasized the importance of planning courses that will attract the attention and respect of the profession.

President Rajapaksa noting that the most important sector of the country is agriculture drew the attention to the lack of relevant degree programs in the field. The President said that the country is in dire need of experts and researchers in the agriculture sector as much as in medical and engineering fields.He further underscored that the women who migrate for domestic work should also be given proper training and should create employment opportunities that respect the dignity of the workers.

The President also focused attention on training highly skilled nurses, who have a great demand in the world, and directing them to the opportunities.Reviewing the role of the National Productivity Secretariat for citizen-focused public servants, the President pointed out the need for a systematic plan to enhance the productivity of state institutions.He also identified several public service providers which have a direct impact on the lives of the people and advised them to examine their effectiveness and productivity.The ministry's contribution to the program of providing 100,000 employment opportunities to low income youth and youth without higher education qualifications was also examined.

The officials pointed out that the President's move to bring the subject of Skills Development, Employment and Labor Relations under three ministries into one Ministry on a scientific basis will help develop the country.

Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena, and Ministry secretaries DM Sarath Abeygunawardena and Anura Dissanayake were also present.