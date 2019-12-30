President emphasized need a service of “works for the people”

The public representatives are responsible in realizing people’s hopes and expectations for a better country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.The President also said that active Municipal Councils (MCs), Urban Councils (UCs) and Local Government (LG) agencies are compulsory to achieve this goal.President Rajapaksa made these observations at a meeting themed “A Working Country”, held with the heads of Municipal Councils, Urban Councils and Local Government agencies at President’s House on Saturday.President Rajapaksa extended his gratitude to all the heads for contributing towards his victory at the Presidential Election.

“The most trying task ahead of our public representatives is to make sure that our people’s hopes are actualized. People who helped us to achieve a landslide victory at the Presidential Election are watching our every move, starting from clean cities to economic advancement. We should not create any burden on the people’s daily lives. A good, corrupt-free, efficient public service is a must,” President Rajapaksa pointed out.

President Rajapaksa also said that it is important for the new government to understand as to how and why it got defeated in the 2015 election, despite the fact that the then government had strengthened the country’s economy.President Rajapaksa also said that Sri Lanka’s economy can be expanded by encouraging entrepreneurs, facilitating investors and creating more job opportunities.

The President thanked all the local government representatives who were a great support at the grassroots level for their victory in the Presidential election."It is the challenging responsibility of all the people's representatives to fulfill the aspirations of the people who delivered a remarkable victory. It is the responsibility of everybody to commit to this endeavor," he pointed out.

"People are eagerly watching how we work from garbage disposal to lifting the economy. People should not be burdened when it comes to meeting their daily needs. It is the responsibility of all public servants to ensure an efficient and people-friendly public service," the President said.He stressed that the public service should always be free from corruption.

The President noted that in 2015 people defeated the existing government while the country was on the path of development and the economy was strong. He emphasized that the victory achieved by this government without identifying the reasons for rejection in 2015 cannot be carried forward."We should understand the reasons that led the people to reject the government. Otherwise, we will not be able to move forward with our victory," he explained.

"We need to empower collapsed businesses, secure investors and contribute lost jobs to the workforce again. This will help reform the economy," the President said.He said the foreign investors' confidence the country had before 2015 should be restored.The contribution of experts and professionals will be a great strength in the process of taking the country on its path, the President said.President Rajapaksa mentioned that while farmers are already getting the benefits of export agricultural crops, the entire population should receive the benefits of tax incentives and other strategies.

The President also stressed that the 19th Amendment has been a major obstacle to state governance. He stressed the need for a strong Parliament to remove the legislation. The President said that it is the key factor to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister of Local Government, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Ministers Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Johnston Fernando and Prasanna Ranatunga were also present.