NATIONAL DATA CENTER IN THE WORKS

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has proposed the setting up of a centralised data bank on all information on citizens to enable quick and easy access on an individual’s vital personal information when needed. The proposed ‘National Data Centre’ will bring together information such as NIC, driver license, immigration and emigration documents, birth and death registration and all other personal data under one national data centre.

A communique from the President’s Media Office said that during a meeting held with officials of the Ministry of Information and Communication at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday morning, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had argued that the pooling of such vital data in one centre would immediately save on time, effort and financial expenditure.

The President had pointed out during the meeting that the current system resulted in such individual vital data being gathered and stored in different and separate institutions. “Therefore, by bringing these services under one central network, it could save a lot of time and make these services more efficient.This would also prevent fake information being circulated,” the President noted.

The inter-connectivity of the ministries, departments and semi-government institutions was vital in the country’s development process. Hence, by connecting these establishments through networking, higher productivity levels could be achieved, he said.

The President also focused his attention on entrusting certain projects currently under the Ministry of Information and Communication to the institutions responsible for their productivity. As an example he highlighted the importance of bringing the school computer laboratory project under the Education Ministry.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Ministry Secretaries Chulananda Perera and Professor Sunanda Maddumabandara and other officials were present at the meeting.