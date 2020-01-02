January 02, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President joins with National Tree Planting Programme

    January 02, 2020
    President joins with National Tree Planting Programme

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa joinedyesterday (01) with the National Tree Planting Programme aimed at planting 1 million trees under the theme of “Hadena Ratata – Wadena Gasak” . President Rajapaksa planting a sapling in the premises of his private residence in Mirihana extended his best wishes for the National Tree Planting Programme.

    The National Tree Planting Programme aimed at planting 1 million trees across the country was launched in accordance with the environment policy outlined in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election manifesto, to increase the forest cover of the country from 29%, to 32% within the next five years.

     

    « The Year of Prosperity has dawned - President
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya