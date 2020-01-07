EU invited to invest in SL

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has asked the European Union (EU) to view Sri Lanka in a positive light as a potential investment hub. The President made this request at a meeting with the ambassadors of European Union member countries at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday morning.

While inviting investments from the European Union, the President explained to the ambassadors about Sri Lanka’s neutral foreign policy.President Rajapaksa argued that facilitating small states like Sri Lanka to become developed nations was the optimum way of assisting such small countries to deal with regional powers.

Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka Eric Lavertu, Ambassador of Germany to Sri Lanka Jorn Rohde, Deputy Ambassador of Italy to Sri Lanka Allegra Baistrocchi, ambassador of the Netherlands to Sri Lanka Tanja Gonggrijp, ambassador of Romania to Sri Lanka Victor Chiujdea and the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to Sri Lanka Denis Chaibi participated in the meeting.

The ambassadors paid special attention to development and devolution of power in Sri Lanka during the discussion. President Rajapaksa in response pointed out to the representatives that political resolutions should align with the development process of the country.

The discussion also focused on climate change, agriculture, carbonic fertilizing and advanced technology in cultivation and environmental pollution. The delegation extended their appreciation of the President’s commitment to fighting corruption and encouraging transparency. They also assured Sri Lanka of the fullest support of the European Union as a long standing friend and partner. They pointed out that an honest and efficient administration will enable Sri Lanka to win the EU’s continuous support and confidence.