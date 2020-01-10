President on observation visit to Colombo National Hospital

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made a sudden observational visit to the National Hospital in Colombo, yesterday (09).The President visited the OPD building complex of the National Hospital and inquired about the activities at the OPD while engaging in cordial discussions with the patients.

President Rajapaksa asked patients regarding their villages where they came from and inquired about the reasons for travelling such long distances.Those patients apprised the President regarding the prevailing issues at the hospitals located out of Colombo.During this visit, the President discussed the issues at the National Hospital with the Doctors and the staff of the Hospital.