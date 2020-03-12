March 12, 2020
    Government appeals public to assist in preventing the spread of Corona

    March 11, 2020
    The government has appealed to the general public to assist them in their efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Sri Lanka. Currently, it has spread in many countries and various steps have been taken to control its spread.

    According to the Health Services Director Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the first Sri Lankan infected with the Coronavirus was detected last afternoon (10). He is a 52-year-old tour guide and had worked with a team of Italian tourists.

    Dr. Jasinghe said that he had been quarantined and provided all the necessary treatment. He also noted that currently, investigations have commenced regarding the places he had visited and those he had interacted with.

    He said that the government had commenced a systematic program to address this issue and since yesterday passengers arriving from South Korea, Italy and Iran were sent for quarantine. Therefore, he urged all passengers and the general public to extend their fullest cooperation in this effort to protect Sri Lanka from this epidemic.

