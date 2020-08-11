Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed duties as the Prime Minister of the new government at Temple Trees at the auspicious time this morning (11).

Recording a record number of preferential votes at the recently concluded election, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who was unanimously elected by the people, took oath before President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya last Sunday (09).

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna recorded an astounding victory at the General Election on August 05th to form the new government. The leader of the SLPP, Mahinda Rajapaksa entered politics in 1970 for the first time and this is the fourth time he has been appointed as the Prime Minister.

Recording an illustrious political career spanning 50 years, Mahinda Rajapaksa has served in the capacity of Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, Opposition Leader and also President on two occasions.

Prior to this occasion, he was appointed to the post of Prime Minister for the first time on April 06th 2004, then on October 26th 2018 and November 21st 2019 for the third time.

A large gathering of MPs and special invitees were present on this occasion.