President hands over appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges

List of new High Court Judges Previous Position
Mr. A.G. Aluthge – District Court Judge
Mr. R.R.J.U.T.K. Rajakaruna – District Court Judge
Mr. R.A.D.U.N. Ranatunga – Magistrate
Mr. T.M.C.S. Gunasekara – District Court Judge
Mr. M. Prabath Ranasinghe – District Court Judge
Mr. R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri – Chief Magistrate
Mr. R. Weliwatta – District Court Judge
Mr. G.L. Priyantha – Magistrate
Mr. A. Nishantha Peiris – District Court Judge
Mr. S.M.A.S. Manchanayake – District Court Judge
Mr. L. Chamath Madanayake – District Court Judge
Mr. V.M. Weerasuriya – Senior State Counsel
Mr. H.A.D.N. Hewawasam – Senior State Counsel
The new High Court Judges have been appointed on the basis of seniority. The President mentioned to the judges that he expected to see the preservation of the independence of the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law in the country, and taking action to prevent delays in court proceedings.