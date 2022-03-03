March 05, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President hands over appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges Featured

    March 03, 2022
    President hands over appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over the appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03).

    List of new High Court Judges Previous Position

    Mr. A.G. Aluthge – District Court Judge
    Mr. R.R.J.U.T.K. Rajakaruna – District Court Judge
    Mr. R.A.D.U.N. Ranatunga – Magistrate
    Mr. T.M.C.S. Gunasekara – District Court Judge
    Mr. M. Prabath Ranasinghe – District Court Judge
    Mr. R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri – Chief Magistrate
    Mr. R. Weliwatta – District Court Judge
    Mr. G.L. Priyantha – Magistrate
    Mr. A. Nishantha Peiris – District Court Judge
    Mr. S.M.A.S. Manchanayake – District Court Judge
    Mr. L. Chamath Madanayake – District Court Judge
    Mr. V.M. Weerasuriya – Senior State Counsel
    Mr. H.A.D.N. Hewawasam – Senior State Counsel

    The new High Court Judges have been appointed on the basis of seniority. The President mentioned to the judges that he expected to see the preservation of the independence of the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law in the country, and taking action to prevent delays in court proceedings.

     

     

     

     

    « speech made by His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 74th Independence Day
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya