President hands over appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges

List of new High Court Judges Previous Position

Mr. A.G. Aluthge – District Court Judge

Mr. R.R.J.U.T.K. Rajakaruna – District Court Judge

Mr. R.A.D.U.N. Ranatunga – Magistrate

Mr. T.M.C.S. Gunasekara – District Court Judge

Mr. M. Prabath Ranasinghe – District Court Judge

Mr. R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri – Chief Magistrate

Mr. R. Weliwatta – District Court Judge

Mr. G.L. Priyantha – Magistrate

Mr. A. Nishantha Peiris – District Court Judge

Mr. S.M.A.S. Manchanayake – District Court Judge

Mr. L. Chamath Madanayake – District Court Judge

Mr. V.M. Weerasuriya – Senior State Counsel

Mr. H.A.D.N. Hewawasam – Senior State Counsel

The new High Court Judges have been appointed on the basis of seniority. The President mentioned to the judges that he expected to see the preservation of the independence of the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law in the country, and taking action to prevent delays in court proceedings.