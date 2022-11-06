November 06, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President Wickremesinghe meets UN Secretary General Featured

    November 06, 2022
    President Wickremesinghe meets UN Secretary General

     

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe met the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, upon his arrival in Egypt, Cairo.

    The President briefed the Secretary-General on the Government's plans on the National Environmental Policy.

    The Secretary General recalled memories of his first visit to Sri Lanka in 1978.

    The President left the island this morning (06) for Egypt to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP 27. He was accompanied by Minister of Environment, Mr. Naseer Ahamed, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Mr. Ruwan Wijewardene, President’s International Affairs Director Dinouk Colombage and President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera.

     

    President Media Division (PMD

    « The country has a very competitive tea industry that needs to be modernized - President
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya