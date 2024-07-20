The benefits of the country’s growing economy should also extend to general public

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that while the government is inviting large-scale investors from both domestic and international sources to explore new investment opportunities in the rebuilding of Sri Lanka, it is also implementing a program to support small and medium-scale businesses that were affected by the recent economic crisis.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with representatives of Passenger Transport Three wheeler Associations, held (18) at the Sri Lanka Exhibition and Convention Centre in Colombo.

The President added that the benefits of Sri Lanka’s economic progress should be extended to the general public. He emphasized his commitment to this responsibility and vowed never to deviate from that responsibility. He also highlighted that the government has taken special measures to support this goal.

Additionally, representatives from Passenger Transport Three wheeler Associations presented a memorandum to the President, which included requests for the protection of the professional rights of three-wheeler drivers.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe addressing the gathering further stated:

“Three-wheelers have become a crucial mode of transportation for the people. While farming continues on one side, many earn their livelihood by driving three-wheelers. In the 2022-2023 Yala season we had a good harvest, and the subsequent Maha season also saw strong results. The 2023-2024 seasons were similarly fruitful, leading to increased income for farmers and a boost in agricultural trade.

In 2023, the arrival of foreign tourists also played a significant role. The influx of tourists strengthened the economy of three-wheeler drivers. Farmers support food production, while three-wheeler drivers contribute to transporting tourists. These two sectors have collectively helped in reviving the country’s economy.

This economic progress has been crucial in rescuing Sri Lanka from bankruptcy within two years, a remarkable achievement, as no other country has recovered from bankruptcy in such a short time. We managed to secure debt relief of approximately USD 08 billion and emerged from bankruptcy.

Today, the country has achieved a level of stability, and we need to continue progressing from this point. If we do not implement the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), we risk economic collapse with no viable alternative. It is crucial for everyone to be aware of this reality.

Several suggestions have been made regarding the professional development of three-wheeler drivers. These proposals need to be implemented, and we must engage with relevant associations to ensure their successful execution. Professional regulations are necessary, and we acknowledge their importance. It is up to you to determine the best approach. We must also consider welfare aspects.

As we look to the future, particularly with the focus on electric vehicles due to climate change, we must consider the concession provided to existing vehicles. The global community is still experimenting with these technologies, and we need to align our actions with global trends.

To advance the country’s economy, we need both local and foreign investors. This will not only create more employment opportunities but also boost exports. As we focus on economic development, we must remember those who suffered during the last crisis. My primary goal is to ensure that the benefits of this economic progress reach the general public.

We have implemented the Aswasuma program, tripling the funds allocated for welfare benefits and increasing the number of beneficiaries. During the last New Year season, we provided 10 kilograms of rice for them for two months. The Urumaya program was introduced to grant freehold land rights, and arrangements were made to transfer ownership of flats in the urban areas to the residents. Additionally, we are planning to establish plantation villages. These efforts are all aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

We are inviting large-scale investors, both domestic and international, to invest in the country. Simultaneously, we have introduced measures to support the general public, including small and medium businesses affected by the previous economic crisis.

Three wheel drivers are also a priority as we advance the economy. We must consider the consequences of disrupting this economic system or violating lending conditions. We have reached a crucial point. To ensure continued progress, we must adhere to the International Monetary Fund’s program, and I urge everyone to recognize this necessity.”

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake,

As the country makes positive strides, professional drivers have come together to form several new transport associations by merging several existing ones. Our goal is to advance the country under a unified economic policy. We must remember the dark times of long queues—people waiting for hours, and some even losing their lives while waiting. This was the state of the nation when President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office. Today, under his leadership, the country is moving in the right direction.

The three-wheeler industry, which employs over 800,000 people, faced significant challenges due to the country’s past political instability. It is essential to regulate this profession. With the current stability, foreign tourists are returning to Sri Lanka, and three-wheeler drivers are playing a vital role in supporting the tourism industry. We also plan to launch a new mobile app for three wheelers in the near future.

Mr. Sampath Ranasinghe, Chairman of the Joint Transport Society Centre;

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the transport sector faced severe disruptions. Our professional activities came to a complete halt as buses, vans, and three-wheelers were confined to their garages. Following this period, there was a new crisis with fuel and gas shortages. Transport services were again disrupted, with vehicles left idle for days while drivers endured long queues for fuel. This situation caused significant hardship for the public and they initiated the ‘Aragalaya’.

After taking office following the ‘Aragalaya’, President Ranil Wickremesinghe methodically advanced the country with a sound economic plan, allowing us to resume our careers and regain confidence. Two years later, we are seeing progress and stability. Political stability is crucial for the country. Unfortunately, some are attempting to undermine this stability through strikes.

We will not support those who seek to disrupt the nation’s stability. An unstable country will inevitably face issues such as fuel and gas shortages again. We must avoid returning to such conditions. Now is not the time for further experimentation. To continue our recovery and ensure further progress, it is essential for President Ranil Wickremesinghe to remain in office.

Hony. Secretary of the International Chamber of Commerce Hemakumara Gunasekara;

It is significant that the President is meeting with professional three-wheeler drivers, who play a vital role in society.

They are known as a revolutionary group that does not have proper recognition in the society.

The United Passenger Transport Service Professionals Association was established to address issues in this field. It is expected that such programs will ensure professional drivers receive the respect they deserve.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Premanath C. Dolawatta, Patron of the United Three-wheeler Drivers and Owners Association Mahinda Kahandagama, Rahuman Palli, Chairman of the United Passenger Transport Three-wheeler Drivers Association, as well as representatives from various transport associations and three-wheeler drivers.