The Satyakriya and Adhistana Pooja at Kataragama Kiri Vehera Temple under the patronage of PM

With the blessing of the Maha Sangha, the Satyakriya and Adhistana Pooja, organized annually for the purpose if protecting the unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the motherland, was held for the thirtieth time on 10.08.2024 at the historic Kataragama Kiri Vehera Temple under the patronage of Mahajana Eksath Peramuna(MEP) leader Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thera, Chief Incumbent of Kiri Vehera Rajamaha Viharaya, Chief Sangha Nayaka of Ruhunu Magampattu, speaking at this event stated that -

"Today, on this evening, a valuable historical religious activity is being performed at the historic Kiri Vehera Temple.

During the time of our late Ven. Dr. Aluthwewa Soratha Thera, this noble act with the aim of blessing all the people of the country was started under the patronage of Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena.

Our Nayaka Thera provided guidance for conducting this religious activity for two decades. We were also able contribute to it.

We all know that our Prime Minister, who is loved by the people of this country, has done a yeomen service to our Sambuddha Sasana.

This activity that started thirty years ago has become a great religious activity that is being performed at the Kiri Vehera Temple for a long time..."

MEP leader Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena speaking at the event stated that -

"This religious activity has been performed consecutively for 30 years for the protection of the Sambuddha Sasana in our country and unity of the motherland. We remember with respect all those who contributed in giving the blessings of the Maha Sangha to the public and the nation through this event. We remember with great respect the late Ven. Aluthwala Soratha Nayaka Thera.

The Kiri Vehera sacred land has illuminated our nation with the strength of determination for centuries amidst the continuous faith and devotions of all the hundred thousands of people who worship Kataragama.

Therefore, we were able to continue this devotion for thirty years.

To continue this series of devotions through sad and easy moments, the blessings shown by the Maha Sangha, with the various national organizations of the country, is for committing to the intention of achieving victory, creating new confidence, and for building a country.

In spite of all the troubles and obstacles, we performed this great devotion consecutively for thirty years. We will never forget the efforts made by the country's former leaders to protect the motherland during the difficult times of our country.

The series of devotions held around this sacred land happened in the same way from village to village all over the country.

Even today, we remember the noble war heroes who sacrificed their lives to create unity in the motherland.

Even today, the country is united because of the achievements of great sacrifices.

The public is obliged to protect the situation created by all our Presidents, especially the former Presidents who faced a difficult period.

We resolve to transform the future of farmers, working people, and youths, students and women of our country into a more reliable one as per the pledge given today.

May this great meritorious act give us the strength and courage to succeed in the unity and efforts to transform a collapsed country in such a way..."

Maha Sangha including Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera, Chancellor of the University of Colombo, Chief Sangha Nayaka of Western Province, Ven. Kapugama Saranathissa Thera, Chief Incumbent of Kataragama Abhinavaramaya, Chief Judicial Sanghanayaka of Ruhunu Magampattu, Ven. Aththudave Dhammarama Thera, Chief Incumbent of Sankhapala Rajamaha Viharaya, Ven. Elkaduwe Nagitha Thera, Chief Incumbent of Kirulapana Pushparamaya, Ven. Kotahene Narada Thera, Viharadhikari of Kotte Naga Vihara, and former Speaker, Member of Parliament, Chamal Rajapaksa who every year participated in this event, General Secretary of the MEP Tissa Yapa Jayawardena, State Ministers Sisira Jayakodi, Jagath Pushpa Kumara, Ashoka Priyantha, Deputy Secretary of MEP, Member of Parliament, Yadamini Gunawardena, Basnayaka Nilame of Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya Dishan Gunasekara, trade union representatives, national organizations, intellectual organizations, who participate annually in this meritorious act, and many devotees participated in this event.