Parliament to meet next week only on the 21st - The Committee on Parliamentary Business decides

Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, the Secretary General of Parliament stated that the Parliament will meet only on Wednesday, the 21st of the second sitting week of August.

This was decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business which met on the 8th August under the chairmanship of Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, on Wednesday, the 21st August time has been allotted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., Notification in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2366/39 published under the Excise Ordinance and Regulations published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2387/38 under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act will be taken up for debate.

Subsequently, the Institute of World Life Line Yoga (Incorporation) Private Member's Bill is to be referred to the Legislative Standing Committee following the second reading.

It has also been decided to allocate time for Questions at the Adjournment Time (2 questions) from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm.